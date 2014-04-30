Early voting ends Thursday, May 1st - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early voting ends Thursday, May 1st

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Thursday is the last day for those wishing to vote early in the upcoming primary election.

Here is a list of polling locations in Hamilton County:
  • Brainerd Rec Center
  • Eastwood Church
  • Election Commission
  • Northgate Mall
Election officials are encouraging folks to get out and vote early to avoid long lines on Election Day.
Early voting wraps up May 1st.
The primary election is may 6th.
