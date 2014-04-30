Haslam, Bredesen kick off constitutional campaign - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam, Bredesen kick off constitutional campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and his Democratic predecessor, Phil Bredesen, have kicked off a campaign in support of a constitutional amendment on how Tennessee Supreme Court justices and appeals judges are appointed and retained.
   
A Nashville newspaper reports Haslam and Bredesen were joined by several others who support the measure at an event Tuesday in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the state Capitol.
   
The campaign dubbed "Vote Yes on 2" is in support of the proposed amendment, which would largely mirror the system of having governors appoint justices and then having them stand for elections. A new element would give the Legislature the power to reject the governor's selections.
   
Supporters say the amendment would improve the current system and prevent it from being struck down by a court opinion.
   
