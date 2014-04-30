Child struck by vehicle Posted: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 6:30 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 6:30 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

An 8-year-old boy is recovering from being struck by a vehicle.

It happened on Juandale Terrace in Chattanooga just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Details are limited, but we're told he reportedly ran in front of the vehicle.

He was taken by emergency crews to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown.

