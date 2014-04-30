Child struck by vehicle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Child struck by vehicle

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - An 8-year-old boy is recovering from being struck by a vehicle.
It happened on Juandale Terrace  in Chattanooga just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Details are limited, but we're told he reportedly ran in front of the vehicle.
He was taken by emergency crews to a local hospital.
His condition is unknown.  
