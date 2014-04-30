Man waits a week before going to hospital with gunshot wound Posted: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 4:51 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 9:02 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

A 45-year-old man went to a local hospital Wednesday for treatment of an infected week old gunshot wound, according to Chattanooga police.



Darian Hubbard, who is in stable condition, gave investigators a different name and changed his story numerous times. Police believe he was shot just before noon Wednesday near South Holly St.



There have been at least 41 shootings resulting in injury or death of 42 victims in Chattanooga so far this year. At the same time last year there were 48 shootings with 51 victims, records show.



Anyone with information is asked to call Chattanooga police at (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.



