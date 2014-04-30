Chattanooga to host more than 150 teams in soccer tournament - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga to host more than 150 teams in soccer tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - After being rained out in its inaugural year, the 2014 Scenic City Cup will have perfect weather this weekend and create a reported $500,000 economic impact to the area.

More than 150 soccer teams will play at Redoubt, North River, and Camp Jordan complexes on Saturday and Sunday. More then two-thirds of the teams are from out of town and will be staying in local hotels and spending money at local restaurants.

Chattanooga Football Club executive Krue Brock said he was encouraged to see the soccer community come together to host this tournament.

"We get to invite people from all over the Southeast to come to our beautiful area and enjoy the beautiful game. It's a true team effort," Brock said when announcing the inaugural tournament in 2013.

Greater Chattanooga Sports & Events Committee is working with the local youth soccer clubs to organize the event which features teams ranging from the Under-9 all the way up to high school club players. The competition will feature some of the best boys and girls teams in the southeast, including teams from Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.

Soccer Future 

CFC's Krue Brock says he is excited about the future of soccer in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga FC Academy recently announced it had merged with Redoubt and North River soccer associations to form a new mega club. East Ridge Futbol Club is awaiting approval by the East Ridge City Council to lease its soccer field to the new mega club. If that lease happens, East Ridge Futbol Club will likely become part of the new mega club. The city council meeting is Thursday at 5:00 in East Ridge.

This year the Chattanooga Football Club debuted an adult women's team and announced the men's team will host a 2014 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup game against a pro team on May 14 at Finley Stadium.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.