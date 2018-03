New Chattanooga police chief nominee ready to work with other law agencies

is

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond is optimistic about the future of his relationship with the Chattanooga Police Department.With Fred Fletcher awaiting near-certain approval from the City Council as Chattanooga's police chief, Hammond called it "a new day" in local law enforcement when he met publicly with Fletcher Tuesday at the police department headquarters."Now that you're on board, you and I can chart the path to making sure safety and securitywhere it needs to be," Hammond told Fletcher.Hammond, who is running for re-election this year, opted not to unpack the specifics of his plans for working with Fletcher until the two could meet privately.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.