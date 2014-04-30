New Chattanooga police chief nominee ready to work with other la - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New Chattanooga police chief nominee ready to work with other law agencies

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond speaks to the new Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher. Photo by Dan Henry/Times Free Press Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond speaks to the new Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher. Photo by Dan Henry/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond is optimistic about the future of his relationship with the Chattanooga Police Department.

With Fred Fletcher awaiting near-certain approval from the City Council as Chattanooga's police chief, Hammond called it "a new day" in local law enforcement when he met publicly with Fletcher Tuesday at the police department headquarters.

"Now that you're on board, you and I can chart the path to making sure safety and security is where it needs to be," Hammond told Fletcher.

Hammond, who is running for re-election this year, opted not to unpack the specifics of his plans for working with Fletcher until the two could meet privately.

