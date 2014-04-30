Story of Hope: Hannah Posted: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 2:34 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 4:05 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A Tennessee Valley teen recently returned home from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis where she's spent nearly eight months undergoing treatment for cancer.



Hannah's journey began in late summer 2013 when she was diagnosed with stage IV-B Hodgkin's Lymphoma.



"We thought is was just eczema on her leg. We thought she was just being a teenager, you know, losing weight, being tired, kind of keeping to herself. Turns out, they were all signs of cancer", says Hannah's mom, Tania Mize.



Local doctors found two tumors in Hannah's chest and immediately recommended she go to St. Jude.



Hannah and her family arrived at St. Jude just a few days after her diagnosis. Tania says, " Hannah had active cancer in her liver, upper/lower diaphragm, her lungs and her lymph (nodes)".



Her doctors told her she has been a model patient, handling a tough treatment schedule with flying colors. But that treatment has side effects and Hannah knew she would soon lose her long hair. "My mom cut it short about the first week , then it started falling out next week and i was like, 'just shave it'."



Hannah's brother and sister, along with many friends and family, also shaved their heads all to support Hannah .



She spent months taking chemo and radiation treatments and celebrated when those were completed.



She and her family say they couldn't have made it through the past year if it wasn't for the dedicated doctors and staff at St. Jude.



Hannah says, "It's just amazing how people are getting cured so fast."



"We was so thankful to be here just because we'd heard this was the best place to go", adds her mother.



Fundraisers like the St. Jude Dream Home allow St. Jude to continue offering top-notch treatment and care to patients like Hannah .



Her mom says your support doesn't just help the kids, but their families as well. "You're helping people out in ways you can't imagine. Not just the kids, but families. To help a family is to help a kids because that's their everything as well."



As for Hannah , she turned 16 during the months she spent at St. Jude.



Now that she's finished her treatment and returned home, she's looking forward to being a normal teenager again. "Probably get a job. Start driving my car."



Hannah went back to St. Jude last week for her final check-up and we're happy to report she is now in remission.



She will go back to St. Jude every 3 months and have another scan next spring.



