UPDATE: Jameis Winston, FSU quarterback cited for stealing snow crab legs from Publix

By NBC News
Jameis Winston, FSU qaurterback. AP photo Jameis Winston, FSU qaurterback. AP photo
UPDATE: Florida State University baseball coach Mike Martin has suspended, Winston, a pitcher, from the Seminole baseball team following the incident.

Florida State University quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Jameis Winston was cited for allegedly stealing #37.72 worth of snow crab legs at Publix, authorities said.

The red-shirt sophomore was issued a civil citation, the Leon County Sheriff's Office told WFLA.

Sheriff's Office officials have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the incident.

Winston led the Seminoles to the BCS Championship Title in January with a 34-31 win over Auburn.

Winston had been investigated in November for a year-old sexual assault complaint, but no charges were filed and the case was closed.
