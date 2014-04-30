UPDATE: Jameis Winston, FSU quarterback cited for stealing snow crab legs from Publix Posted: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 12:39 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 2:49 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Jameis Winston, FSU qaurterback. AP photo

UPDATE: Florida State University baseball coach Mike Martin has suspended, Winston, a pitcher, from the Seminole baseball team following the incident.



Florida State University quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Jameis Winston was cited for allegedly stealing #37.72 worth of snow crab legs at Publix, authorities said.



The red-shirt sophomore was issued a civil citation, the Leon County Sheriff's Office told WFLA.



Sheriff's Office officials have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the incident.



Winston led the Seminoles to the BCS Championship Title in January with a 34-31 win over Auburn.



Winston had been investigated in November for a year-old sexual assault complaint, but no charges were filed and the case was closed.

