Gwen Stefani to coach season 7 of 'The Voice'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - NBC says Gwen Stefani will be a coach on "The Voice" next season.



The network said Tuesday that Stefani will join Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and another previously announced new coach, Pharrell Williams, on the singing contest's seventh edition.



The two newcomers will drop by "The Voice" on May 5.



NBC says Stefani, the frontwoman for rock band No Doubt and a solo performer, will sing her hit "Hollaback Girl," while Williams is set to perform his new single, "Come Get It Bae."



The network also says coach Christina Aguilera will return for season eight.



The current season's panel includes Levine, Shelton, Shakira and Usher.



