Gwen Stefani to coach season 7 of 'The Voice' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gwen Stefani to coach season 7 of 'The Voice'

Posted: Updated:
Gwen Stefani. AP photo Gwen Stefani. AP photo
LOS ANGELES (AP) - NBC says Gwen Stefani will be a coach on "The Voice" next season.

The network said Tuesday that Stefani will join Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and another previously announced new coach, Pharrell Williams, on the singing contest's seventh edition.

The two newcomers will drop by "The Voice" on May 5.

NBC says Stefani, the frontwoman for rock band No Doubt and a solo performer, will sing her hit "Hollaback Girl," while Williams is set to perform his new single, "Come Get It Bae."

The network also says coach Christina Aguilera will return for season eight.

The current season's panel includes Levine, Shelton, Shakira and Usher.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.