'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' star Bob Hoskins dies at 71 Posted: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 9:14 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 9:14 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Bob Hoskins, who starred in 1988's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," has died after a bout with pneumonia at age 71.



"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Bob. Bob died peacefully at a hospital last night surrounded by family," his family wrote in a statement shared with NBC News on Wednesday. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time and thank you for your messages of love and support."



Hoskins was perhaps best known for his role in "Roger Rabbit," private detective Eddie Valiant. His most recent Hollywood role was in 2012's "Snow White and the Huntsman," in which he played elder dwarf Muir.



The British actor announced in 2012 that he was retiring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease the previous fall.



He is survived by his wife, Linda, and children Alex, Sara, Rosa and Jack.





