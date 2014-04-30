Investigator: Clothes set on fire in vacant house - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Investigator: Clothes set on fire in vacant house

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Fire officials are investigating a house fire at a vacant house in Chattanooga.

Crews responded to 2217 Davenport Street around 6 Tuesday night. Firefighters sat light smoke showing from the back of the house.

Firefighters found the fire in a bathroom and extinguished it.

Investigators say clothes had been set on fire in the bathroom and no one had lived in the house for several months.

No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.
