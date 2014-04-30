Haslam to tour tornado damage in Lincoln County



FAYETTEVILLE, TN (AP) - Gov . Bill Haslam is planning to survey the devastation wrought by a deadly tornado in Lincoln County on Wednesday.

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated PressMonday night's tornado started near the Alabama line and cut a path to the northeastern corner of the county, leaving two dead and at least 25 homes and one elementary school destroyed.Haslam is scheduled to view the damage both from a helicopter and on the ground Wednesday morning.Authorities on Tuesday identified the victims as John and Karen Prince. They were killed when their mobile home was thrown several hundred yards from its foundation.The National Weather Service has yet to make a final call on the on the strength of the tornado, but set a preliminary rating of EF-3 with winds between 136 mph and 165 mph.