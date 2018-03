Amazon hurt by new tax rules in Tennessee

Amazon.com

Adam Smith says he was a frequent buyer of items from— until this year.Smith, a senior marketing publications specialist at Mueller Water Products in Chattanooga, says he is shopping elsewhere since Tennessee began imposing state and local taxes on Amazon sales in January, adding 9.25 percent to the cost of such purchases."I very rarely shop at Amazon anymore, whereas in the past I used it quite frequently, if not weekly," Smith said Tuesday. "No taxes plus free shipping [on most items] is what led me to Amazon. Now that I have to pay taxes, I choose to look elsewhere."Smith is among a growing number of Amazon customers who are trimming their purchases from the world's biggest online retailer in favor of other online merchants not subject to state and local sales taxes.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press