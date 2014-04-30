A few morning showers - clearing and breezy late

The front has stalled just to our west , and is bringing some light scattered showers to the Cumberland Plateau. As the front eventually drifts east this morning we will see some light showers move through the Tennessee Valley.

We will warm up a bit this weekend, but we should still have plenty of sunshine for all the weekend activities. Saturday will be picture perfect with a high of 75. Sunday warms even further with the high climbing to 81.

Good Wednesday. We have made the turn, and now we can prepare for some amazing weather at least through the first part of next week.A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through this afternoon, but no major flooding is expected.Later this afternoon, the front will slide through. This will bring clearing skies and breezy weather with WSW winds at 10-15 mph. The high today will reach about 74 in Chattanooga.The rest of the week looks great. Tonight we will drop down to a much cooler 49 degrees. Thursday afternoon will be sunny with a high of 71. Friday will be about the same with a high of 72.Next week looks dry., also and the highs will climb into the mid 80s.Download thefor more. David KarnesWEDNESDAY:8am... Showers Ending, 65Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 665pm... Mostly Sunny, 74