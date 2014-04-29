Dalton State men's assistant basketball coach involved in accide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton State men's assistant basketball coach involved in accident

ATLANTA (WRCB) - A sad story from the storm: the Dalton State men's basketball assistant coach was seriously injured in a crash, that took the life of his fiance.
John Redman was injured in that crash. It happened in Atlanta, Monday night during the storms.
He, and his fiance, Brittany were headed to Mobile, Alabama for 'their' wedding.
Redman suffered serious injuries, to which, the full extent is not known.
Dalton State's Athletic Director Derek Waugh is with the family of Coach John Redman at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He asks to keep the couple in your prayers.
