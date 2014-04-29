Women of Distinction honored at luncheon Posted: Tuesday, April 29, 2014 9:29 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2014 9:29 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Broadway star and Chattanooga native Kim Criswell, this year's Tennessee Woman of Distinction entertained the audience at a luncheon Tuesday benefiting the American Lung Association.

The Women of Distinction program honors women for their leadership, volunteerism, and professional accomplishments.

The names of 12 women and 3 high school seniors were added to the list of honorees.

And a special honor went to Joy Wright, the National Sales manager at Channel 3. While she continues to fight cancer, Joy fights her battle with faith, grace, patience, strength and joy every day. Everyone here at Channel 3 loves Joy, she's an inspiration to us all.

