Women of Distinction honored at luncheon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Women of Distinction honored at luncheon

Posted: Updated:
Broadway star and Chattanooga native Kim Criswell, this year's Tennessee Woman of Distinction entertained the audience at a luncheon Tuesday benefiting the American Lung Association.
The Women of Distinction program honors women for their leadership, volunteerism, and professional accomplishments.
The names of 12 women and 3 high school seniors were added to the list of honorees.
And a special honor went to Joy Wright, the National Sales manager at Channel 3. While she continues to fight cancer, Joy fights her battle with faith, grace, patience, strength and joy every day.  Everyone here at Channel 3 loves Joy, she's an inspiration to us all.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.