UPDATE: Third arrest made in Lookout Valley triple murder

Bond has been set at 3.5 million dollars for the third suspect in the Lookout Valley triple murders that happened on April 9th.One million for each murder and 5-hundred thousand for the attempted murder.Hamilton County Detectives arrested 22-year-old Skyler H. Allen Tuesday afternoon for his involvement.With the arrest of Allen, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is confident the three primary suspects in the murders and attempted murder have been identified and arrested. This investigation remains open as Detectives with the Sheriff's Office continue to identify others who provided assistance to the primary suspects after the fact.Anyone having information concerning this investigation are encouraged to call 423-209-8940 or email Criminal Investigations Division atAllen is scheduled for court May 8th.