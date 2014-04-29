Rhea Co. girl is finalist in national "Doodle 4 Google" contest - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rhea Co. girl is finalist in national "Doodle 4 Google" contest

Posted: Updated:
Annaliese Tester, a third grader at Dayton City Schools, has emerged victorious over all other entries in Tennessee with her “Clean our World with Litterbot” drawing. The theme of the Doodle 4 Google contest is, “If I could invent 1 thing to make the world a better place…”  Annaliese’s drawing shows a robot chewing up garbage in a landfill.

The national competition is open to students in grades K-12. Voting continues through May 9th. From five national finalists. Google will  pick a national winner on May 21st at an awards ceremony in Mountain View, California.

The winning student gets the opportunity to work with Google’s team of professionals to animate the doodle. The winning animated doodle will be displayed on the Google homepage on June 9th. The winning student will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship. The winning school gets a $50,000 Google for Education grant towards the establishment and improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

To vote for Annaliese, in her effort to reach the top five, vote here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.