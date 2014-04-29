McMinn Co. residents start major cleanup after strong storms and - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn Co. residents start major cleanup after strong storms and winds

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
Monday night's storm put residents on high alert. Especially in McMinn County where straight-line winds knocked down trees and power lines.  

"We got the bath tub ready and were about to lay down and take cover," said Tiffany McMahan, Storm victim.  

Tiffany McMahan and her young son were waiting for the worst Monday night.

As the storms rolled in, they watched the power line in their front yard hit the ground.

"It started cracklin, and then right all along here all we saw was blue and orange lights," said McMahan.

"It was scary," said Devin Riden, McMahan's son.  

Scary, because this 5-year-old knows what can happen if a tornado hits.

"It knocks down everything, houses, cars," said Riden.

"I just wanted him to be safe, that's all I wanted, that's all I grabbed, and I held onto him," said McMahan.

"The wind and everything, it was something else," said charlie Pickel, storm victim.

Charlie pickel lives alone.The 84-year-old Air Force vet took cover in his basement.

After the storm passed. He couldn't even open his front door.

"I tried to open the door, and couldn't get out. So I went back in and said heck with it, I'm going to bed," said Pickel.

His power's been off since 10 o'clock Monday and  he says he's worried about the hole in his roof with more storms on the way.

"We'll get it straightened out, I've been through worse," said Pickel.

And if the worst happens, Tiffany and her family say they'll be ready.

"Just sit back and watch, do what we can when it happens. Because, you never know," said McMahan.

Several hundred residents lost power out in McMinn County during the storms.

Some of them say they didn't have working batteries in their weather radio because it had been so long since they needed it last, which is a good reminder to pick up some fresh batteries before the next wave of storms roll in.

