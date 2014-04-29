Storms kill two people in Lincoln County Posted: Tuesday, April 29, 2014 5:49 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2014 6:42 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Two people were killed when severe weather moved through Lincoln County Monday night. A number of buildings were damaged or destroyed, including an elementary school.



"You know, some of these people, they don't have anything left," says Alaura Askins.



Askins immediately started helping when she saw the devastation that hit Lincoln County.



"I'm delivering water, gloves, earplugs. Just anything we can do to help."



"South Lincoln got hit really bad and when South Lincoln gets hit, everybody in Fayetteville is tight-knit. So we just try to help each other out. I know there were guys out here last night at three in the morning with chainsaws trying to clean the road," says Conner Dempsey.



Dempsey says it is hard seeing the place where he grew up with so much damage. He wants his neighbors to know he is here to serve.



"Just hold tight. There are people here that are willing to help."



Witnesses say at least three tornadoes touched down. Two people were killed when their mobile home was thrown 500 yards. South Lincoln Elementary School, the newest school in the county, was heavily damaged.



TEMA and other state officials came in to tour the damage, with stories of survival emerging.



"She was inside the mobile home and it flipped it two times. She said she felt it flip and she walked out and she was fine. She's very lucky to be here," says Senator Jim Tracy, who represents District 14.



Tracy says he knows the community is strong.



"They'll rebuild. They're strong. They'll rebuild and I know they will."



Locals say they have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Officials say they will be doing searches and sweeps throughout the evening to make sure that everyone is accounted for.