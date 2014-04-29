Storms uproot trees, damage property in Bradley Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Storms uproot trees, damage property in Bradley Co.

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
Overnight storms with high winds, lightning and flooding damaged parts of Bradley County.

Homeowners and work crews are cleaning up the mess as they prep for a possible round two on Tuesday tonight.  
Daniel Britt is working fast to put up a temporary roof before a second expected storm blast. Just after midnight he felt his whole house shake.  
"I said hunker down hunker down," said Daniel Britt, Storm victim.
In the light of day-- he's shocked to see how powerful the winds were.
"Really last night I didn't know it was that bad until then this morning we got up and then seen everything gone, peeled back like you see it now," said Britt.  
"Best part is I didn't lose my friend, didn't lose his girlfriend. We can put a rook back on it. I can't replace him," said Todd Fiedler, Britt's friend.
No injuries were reported but some downed trees and power lines are scattered throughout Bradley County.  
"Then we heard the bang and heard the tree hit the house," said Melinda Nicodemus, Storm victim.
Large limbs did thousands of dollars in damage to Melinda Nicodemus' cars northwest of Cleveland.

"We're pretty sure got hit by lightning. You can see where it came down from the big tree and you can see the darkness," said Nicodemus.
Down Georgetown Road, falling trees snapped some power lines.  
"We just heard the limb fall and pull the electrical wiring and cable and everything away from the house," said Judi Williams, Storm victim.
 
Bradley County's fire hall safe rooms were opened to the public for the first time since being installed last year.
 
"The good thing is I expected maybe five people to show up. We had in excess  of 110 people show up at our 3 fire halls that are safe rooms," said Troy Spence, EMA Director
 
Heavy winds come, tornadoes, that's when you have to take the action so you need to know what your plan is," said Spence.  
No other homes 'reported' significant damage to the 911 center. The homeowner is shocked his is the only one on his street that was really even touched.

He's just thankful the trees fell 'that' direction and 'not' through his house. 
