Students have a message for Bryan College leaders: All is not well

DAYTON, TN (Times Free Press) - DAYTON, Tenn. — There were no picket lines. No bullhorns. No public rally.

But signs of resistance were seen all over Bryan College's campus on Monday, when students took to the hallways, cafeteria and even chapel service to voice their displeasure with the college administration.

They wrote notes to members of the board of trustees.

They signed petitions -- again.

