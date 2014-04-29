Deal signs HOPE technical grant scholarship bill

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a bill into law establishing the Zell Miller Grant for technical college students, which provides full tuition coverage for those eligible for the HOPE Grant and who maintain a 3.5 GPA.

Tuesday is the last day for Deal to sign, veto or allow legislation to become law without his signature. Later in the day, Deal was expected to sign legislation calling for a statue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Capitol.

A key bill that Deal has yet to sign would limit his ability to expand Medicaid, something he has said he doesn't want to do anyway. Others would allow for drug testing of some welfare and food stamp recipients and would restrict the release of certain information about private probation companies.

