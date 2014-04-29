Cleveland OKs special zoning for 'Inman Street East' district

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The creation of a special "Inman Street East Zoning District" has been added to the Cleveland Municipal Code as a way to encourage redevelopment along the city's eastern gateway.On Monday, the Cleveland City Council voted 7-0 to approve the final passage of amendments to the city's code that are intended to revitalize the Inman Street corridor between Bible and Hill streets."The creation of the new zoning district will give some latitude for development," Councilman Bill Estes said. "It's a great catalyst. It makes sense and is good for the city."The Inman Street East Zoning District is a benchmark policy change resulting from revitalization discussions involving local stakeholders, planning officials and Estes that began in early 2013.Read more from our partners at the