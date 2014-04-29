Technology and energy provider to invest $4.8M, create 50 jobs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Technology and energy provider to invest $4.8M, create 50 jobs

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
The Tennessee Economic and Community Development and Babcock & Wilcox Intech Inc. will consolidate its Chattanooga operations by building a new facility in the Centre South Riverport Industrial Park creating 50 new jobs and a $4.8 million investment. 

“Tennessee has a long-standing tradition of excellence in energy and advanced technologies, and we are proud to be home to many major technology companies throughout the state including Babcock & Wilcox Intech Inc.,” Hagerty said. 

“Babcock & Wilcox Intech Inc. is expressing our commitment to this community and our customers by more than tripling the square footage of our current operations while adding fifty technical positions,” said Allen Steagall, operations manager for Babcock & Wilcox Intech Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Intech Inc.’s new facility will house its current Chattanooga workforce and allows room for additional growth. It will also include state-of-the-art training, proof of process and machining/fabrication areas. 

“We’re proud to help Babcock & Wilcox Intech grow by adding them to the roster of companies at Hamilton County’s Centre South Industrial Park,” Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said. 

Intech was established in Chattanooga in 1995 and was acquired by The Babcock & Wilcox Company in 2008. 
