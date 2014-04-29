North GA EMC working to restore power in North GA area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

North GA EMC working to restore power in North GA area

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -
Channel 3  has learned North Georgia EMC crews are working to restore power to approximately 150 members without electricity in the North Georgia area. 

As of 12 p.m. crews are out working in the  areas of Catoosa, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties. 
North Georgia EMC tells Channel 3 that ongoing rain and winds may cause more outages and that crews will remain on duty until all power has been restored. 
