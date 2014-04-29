UPDATE: DSC coach injured, fiance killed in car accident enroute to wedding Posted: Tuesday, April 29, 2014 12:26 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 2:46 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Brittany Huber and John Redman.

A couple’s trip to their wedding took a tragic turn Monday night for Brittany Huber and John Redman.



The couple, headed to Mobile for their upcoming weekend wedding, were involved in a serious accident on Interstate 85 near Newnan, south of Atlanta.



Redman apparently lost control of the 2008 Lexus, leaving the roadway and striking a bridge support near Mile Marker 35 in Meriweather County.



Huber, Redman’s fiance, was killed in the accident. Redman, who is the Dalton State men's basketball assistant coach, was seriously injured in the crash and is in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.



The Georgia State Patrol said in a news release that the accident is not considered to be weather-related.



Bride-to-be Brittany Huber was a pre-K paraprofessional at City Park Elementary School in Dalton.



Counselors have talked with the kids to explain she's not coming back. We co-workers say she worked Monday and left excited to drive to her hometown of Mobile, AL for her wedding on Saturday.



They say she was very outgoing and always smiling. She was hearing impaired but most people couldn't tell because she read lips and carried on conversations without hesitation.



Her family spoke to Dalton State Athletic Director Derek Waugh at her fiancé John Redman's bedside. They say they're touched by the outpouring of love and support from the Dalton community. Brittany and John had just moved to Dalton last year.



Waugh just returned to campus from Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where he says Assistant Basketball Coach John Redman remains in serious condition with a cracked skull and several broken bones. His players are leaning on each other for support as they pray for his recovery.

