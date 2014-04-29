Haslam, Bredesen kick off constitutional campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and his Democratic predecessor, Phil Bredesen, are kicking off a campaign in support of a constitutional amendment on the way Tennessee Supreme Court justices and appeals judges are appointed and retained.

Haslam and Bredesen are scheduled to be joined by actor and former U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson at the Tuesday morning event in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the state Capitol.

The campaign dubbed "Vote Yes on 2" in in support of the proposed amendment that would largely mirror the system of having governors appoint justices and then having them stand for elections to either replace or retain them.

A new element would give the Legislature the power to reject the governor's selections to serve on the Supreme Court or appeals courts.

