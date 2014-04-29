Two young friends reunite at Styleworks Fashion Show Posted: Tuesday, April 29, 2014 11:48 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2014 12:47 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Two young men, who were students together at Siskin Children's Institute had a surprise reunion Sunday.



Grant Hudson and Philip Matthews were good friends and supported each other in such heartwarming ways as patients together.



On Sunday, they were brought together again, as they both prepare to participate in the "Styleworks" Fashion Show.



Philp's mom, Susan, says they've been through so much together.



Styleworks is an annual luncheon and runway fashion show benefiting Siskin Children's Institute.



The fashion show will be April 30 and May 1 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.