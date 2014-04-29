Storms topple 38 TVA electrical towers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Storms topple 38 TVA electrical towers

Posted: Updated:
By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Storms Monday night and early Tuesday toppled 38 structures supporting TVA's high-transmission electric lines in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has restored its power connections to all of its local power distributors except in Tupelo, Miss., where tornadoes have damaged multiple TVA towers.

Thousands of local power customers are still without electricity, however, as local distributors work to repair downed power lines and felled trees caused by heavy thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the Tennessee Valley Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"Our crews worked through the night restoring or rerouting local power connections to the TVA power grid," TVA spokesman Travis Brickey said. "Cleanup and restoration activities are still underway in the Tupelo area."

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.