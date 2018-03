Storms topple 38 TVA electrical towers

Storms Monday night and early Tuesday toppled 38 structures supporting TVA's high-transmission electric lines in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.The Tennessee Valley Authority has restored its power connections to all of its local power distributors except in Tupelo, Miss., where tornadoes have damaged multiple TVA towers.Thousands of local power customers are still without electricity, however, as local distributors work to repair downed power lines and felled trees caused by heavy thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the Tennessee Valley Monday night and Tuesday morning."Our crews worked through the night restoring or rerouting local power connections to the TVA power grid," TVA spokesman Travis Brickey said. "Cleanup and restoration activities are still underway in the Tupelo area."Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.