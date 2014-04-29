Woman finds dog alive in home destroyed by twister Posted: Tuesday, April 29, 2014 8:43 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2014 8:43 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Constance Lambert embraces her dog after finding it alive Monday, when she returned to her destroyed home in tornado-ravaged Tupelo, MS. AP photo

Lambert was at an event away from her home when the twister struck and rushed back to check on her pets.



The tornado in Tupelo was one of several that hit the Deep South.

