Woman finds dog alive in home destroyed by twister

By NBC News
Constance Lambert embraces her dog after finding it alive Monday, when she returned to her destroyed home in tornado-ravaged Tupelo, MS. AP photo Constance Lambert embraces her dog after finding it alive Monday, when she returned to her destroyed home in tornado-ravaged Tupelo, MS. AP photo
Constance Lambert embraces her dog after finding it alive Monday, when she returned to her destroyed home in tornado-ravaged Tupelo, Miss.

Lambert was at an event away from her home when the twister struck and rushed back to check on her pets.

The tornado in Tupelo was one of several that hit the Deep South.
