Deaths reported in TN, AL, MS from weather

JACKSON, MS (AP) - At least 11 deaths are being reported from severe storms blowing through the South, but the toll could rise.

In Mississippi, officials say at least seven people have been killed. State Director of Health Protection Jim Craig said Monday night that officials are working with coroners to confirm the total. Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory said six fatalities were reported in that county alone.

In north Alabama, Limestone County Emergency Director Rita White said the coroner's office had confirmed two deaths in a twister that caused extensive damage west of the city of Athens.

In southern Tennessee, Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Mike Hall says two people were killed in a home when a suspected tornado hit Monday night.

