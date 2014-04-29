Storm damage and outages in the Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Storm damage and outages in the Tennessee Valley

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Bradley County
  • Numerous trees down. Dispatch has a crew on standby all night
Dade County
  • Debris - Tree or branches. SR 189 Southbound @ MILE POST 5
Hamilton County
  • Wires down N. Prairie @Hensley
  • Wires and trees down 8100 block of Hale Road @Central Drive
  • Tree down 200 block of Hale Road @Central Drive
  • Tree down 1700 block of Hidden Harbor Road
  • Wires down Daisy Dallas and Dallas Lake Road
  • Tree down Card Road
  • Soddy Daisy - Power Outage: More than 500 customers impacted
  • Hixson-Northgate - Power Outage: 200-500 customers impacted
Murray County
  • Debis - Tree or branches down. OLD HWY 411 Both Directions @ SR 282. No lanes blocked
Walker County
  • Debris: Tire tread. SR 314 Southbound at Garrett Chapel Rd. 1 lane (of 1) blocked.
  • Debris: Tree or branches. SR 314 Southbound at Garrett Chapel Rd
If you know of any damage in your area, email news@wrcbtv.com and send your pictures to pix@wrcbtv.com




