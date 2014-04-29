Storm damage and outages in the Tennessee Valley

Numerous trees down. Dispatch has a crew on standby all night

Debris - Tree or branches. SR 189 Southbound @ MILE POST 5

Wires down N. Prairie @Hensley

Wires and trees down 8100 block of Hale Road @Central Drive

Tree down 200 block of Hale Road @Central Drive

Tree down 1700 block of Hidden Harbor Road

Wires down Daisy Dallas and Dallas Lake Road

Tree down Card Road



Soddy Daisy - Power Outage: More than 500 customers impacted

Hixson-Northgate - Power Outage: 200-500 customers impacted

Murray County

Debis - Tree or branches down. OLD HWY 411 Both Directions @ SR 282. No lanes blocked

Walker County

Debris: Tire tread. SR 314 Southbound at Garrett Chapel Rd. 1 lane (of 1) blocked.

Debris: Tree or branches. SR 314 Southbound at Garrett Chapel Rd

If you know of any damage in your area, emailand send your pictures to