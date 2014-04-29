Storm damage and outages in the Tennessee Valley

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
Bradley County
Dade County
- Numerous trees down. Dispatch has a crew on standby all night
Hamilton County
- Debris - Tree or branches. SR 189 Southbound @ MILE POST 5
Murray County
- Wires down N. Prairie @Hensley
- Wires and trees down 8100 block of Hale Road @Central Drive
- Tree down 200 block of Hale Road @Central Drive
- Tree down 1700 block of Hidden Harbor Road
- Wires down Daisy Dallas and Dallas Lake Road
- Tree down Card Road
- Soddy Daisy - Power Outage: More than 500 customers impacted
- Hixson-Northgate - Power Outage: 200-500 customers impacted
Walker County
- Debis - Tree or branches down. OLD HWY 411 Both Directions @ SR 282. No lanes blocked
- Debris: Tire tread. SR 314 Southbound at Garrett Chapel Rd. 1 lane (of 1) blocked.
- Debris: Tree or branches. SR 314 Southbound at Garrett Chapel Rd
