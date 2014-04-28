8th Annual Sportsman’s Warehouse Dream Bass Tournament Announced - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

8th Annual Sportsman’s Warehouse Dream Bass Tournament Announced

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Silverdale Baptist Academy is proud to present their 8th annual Sportsman's Warehouse Dream Bass Tournament on Saturday May 3, 2014. This event is to help raise money for the Silverdale Baptist Academy Athletic Department.

Anglers will launch from Chester Frost Park on Lake Chickamauga and will be permitted to fish Nickajack, Watts Bar, and Chickamauga Lakes provided all their traveling is done by water. Tournament hours will be from "safe daylight" to 3 p.m.

The event will be a boat weight cumulative 5 fish total with the largest weight winning the overall event. In addition, there will be four hourly big fish winners throughout the day plus the overall Big Fish of the tournament paid.

The entry fee will be $150.00 per boat with an optional $10.00 big fish pot.

There will be a mandatory meeting and dinner Friday night May 2, 2012 from 6:00 to 7:00pm at Sportsman's Warehouse on Lee Highway.

Boat numbers will be assigned according to the date your entry fee is received. 

All anglers that fish eligible for a drawing for an Old Town 14.6” Canoe.

Anglers can register for the tournament at Sportsman's Warehouse on Lee Highway.

For more information, contact Brent Brady at bbrady@dixielabels.com or call 423-718-0326.

