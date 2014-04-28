Former Hamilton County EMS employee dies after battling rare bone marrow disease

UPDATE: Former paramedic, William "Garrett" Frawley, 30, has passed away from a rare bone marrow disease according to Donaldson Funeral Homes.

"William Garrett Frawley, age 30, passed away on January 24, 2016, surrounded by his family, following a two-year battle with leukemia. Known as “Garrett” to his family and friends in New Jersey, and “Will” to his friends in other places, he was a graduate of Peck School in Morristown NJ and Newark Academy in Livingston NJ. He attended University of Maryland Baltimore County Honors Program in Emergency Health Services, and found his fulfillment in a career in that field. He started as a 16-year old volunteer Emergency Medical Technician in his hometown of Bernardsville, NJ. He conscientiously pursued his professional development, qualifying as a firefighter and eventually earning a certification as a Critical Care Paramedic. Never one to stay long in one place, he worked in Arbutus, Maryland, Ellenville, West Virginia, Orange, Texas and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

When not working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, country music and baseball at the minor and major league levels, following the Mets to their World Series appearance last fall. His sense of humor and positive, “can-do” attitude enriched the lives of his family and his many friends, and carried him through his two-year fight. Survivors include his parents, Robert and Sherry Frawley of Bernardsville, NJ, his sister Meghan of Calimesa, California, his maternal grandmother Martha Van Liere of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and uncles, aunts, cousins and his brother and sister Paramedics and Firefighters. At his request, arrangements will be private.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department, Arbutus Maryland, 5200 Southwestern Boulevard, Arbutus, MD www.arbutusvfd.org "

PREVIOUS STORY: Will Frawley is now fighting for his own life but he isn’t doing it alone. His co-workers want to spread the word to help him find a bone marrow match.



The 28-year-old was recently was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome.



He will find out his treatment plan after undergoing a biopsy procedure Monday afternoon at the John Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore.



He is a volunteer fire fighter and Hamilton County emergency responder. When his fellow brothers found out he was ill, they went to Blood Assurance to see if they could be a donor match.



The process takes less than a half-an-hour. They ask you to fill out paperwork and then perform a mouth swab test to collect your DNA.



A blood and bone marrow drive will be held May 20th during “National EMS Week.” The event will be hosted in front of the Police Service Center on Aminicola Highway

