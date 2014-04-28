Ferrara Candy Company production line transferred, jobs lost Posted: Monday, April 28, 2014 4:21 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 28, 2014 4:21 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Ferrara Candy Company continuously evaluates ways to enhance performance and optimize efficiency to ensure success in today’s marketplace.



The company tells Channel 3 that it will transfer the manufacturing of its Chocolate and Maple Nut Goodies products from Jersey Pike to its Forest Park and Bellwood facilities on June 27.



The Ferrara Candy Company tells Channel 3 that it will impact some positions at the Jersey Pike facility. While this is a necessary step for the company, decisions that impact people are never easy.



The candy company also tells Channel 3 they value the dedication and hard work of all of our employees and are committed to providing assistance to ease the transition for those affected, including providing severance and outplacement services.

