TEMA activates state of emergency Posted: Monday, April 28, 2014 2:40 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 28, 2014 3:20 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The state of Tennessee has declared a state of emergency ad severe weather threatens the state from Memphis eastward to Chattanooga.



The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Nashville activated their Level III state of emergency.



Tennessee is forecast to experience an outbreak of severe storms producing heavy rain and strong, damaging winds.



There is a possibility these storms will produce long-track or strong tornadoes.



The potential for severe weather persist throughout the day Monday and into early Tuesday, with multiple waves of storms moving from East to West Tennessee throughout the period.



From Sunday’s storms overnight, many West and Middle Tennessee counties reported minor flooding, damaging hail and winds, downed trees and sporadic power outages.



Current Situation:

• No injuries, deaths or requests for state assistance at this time.

• Several counties in West and Middle Tenn. will close schools early today.

• Two counties in West Tenn. have started to look at structures damaged from last night’s weather.

• Active tornado watches in effect for most of West Tennessee, and in Mississippi and Alabama.

• SEOC staffed with embedded ESCs from state departments of Human Services, Military, Safety, Transportation and TEMA personnel.

• TEMA’s West and Middle Regional Coordination Centers (RCCs) activated.

Current Actions:

• TEMA is conducting conference calls and situation updates with National Weather Service offices in Memphis, Nashville, Huntsville and Morristown.

• TEMA’s operation center and regional coordination centers are monitoring contiguous states and border counties for situational awareness.

• TEMA is coordinating with Tennessee Valley Authority and Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association to monitor power status in the state.

Public Safety Messages:

• Turn around; Don’t Drown – Avoid driving into water-covered roadways. Water can hide damaged roads and carry vehicles off roadways.

• Have multiple methods to receive weather warnings. Use a weather radio, a cell phone with wireless emergency alerts, and radio/TV warnings from over—the –air broadcasts to stay informed.

• Have a plan to respond to urgent weather situations at your location.

• In a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately in the lowest level available. Storm shelters, basements or interior walls with no windows are best. Do not stay in a mobile home or trailer; those are not safe in high-winds events. If in a motor vehicle, you should seek immediate shelter and if no structural shelter is available, then take cover in a ditch or lowest area available that you can safely do so.





