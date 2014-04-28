What you need to know about tornadoes

(WXIA) Our NBC News partners at WXIA are reporting with tornado season now here, it's important to be prepared to know what to do before, during and after storms.(Information provided by Ready.gov)BEFORE:
The Federal Emergency Management Agency lists these tips for how you should get ready before a possible tornado event.
- Be alert to changing weather conditions.
- Look for approaching storms.
- Look for the following danger signs:Dark, often greenish skyTornado Facts
Quick facts you should know about tornadoes:
They may strike quickly, with little or no warning.
They may appear nearly transparent until dust and debris are picked up or a cloud forms in the funnel.
The average tornado moves Southwest to Northeast, but tornadoes have been known to move in any direction.Important Tornado terms to know:Tornado Watch
- Tornadoes are possible. Remain alert for approaching storms. Watch the sky and stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio or television for information.Tornado Warning
- A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Take shelter immediately.DURING A TORNADO:If you are in a structure (e.g. residence, small building, school, nursing home, hospital, factory, shopping center, high-rise building):
- Go to a pre-designated area such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar, or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of a small interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors, and outside walls. Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside. Get under a sturdy table and use your arms to protect your head and neck.If you are outside with no shelter
- Immediately get into a vehicle, buckle your seat belt and try to drive to the closest sturdy shelter.
- If your vehicle is hit by flying debris while you are driving, pull over and park.
- Stay in the car with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows; cover your head with your hands and a blanket, coat or other cushion if possible.AFTER A TORNADOINJURIES
Check for injuries. Do not attempt to move seriously injured people unless they are in immediate danger of further injury. Get medical assistance immediately. If someone has stopped breathing, begin CPR if you are trained to do so. Stop a bleeding injury by applying direct pressure to the wound. Have any puncture wound evaluated by a physician. If you are trapped, try to attract attention to your location.GENERAL SAFETY PRECAUTIONS
- Continue to monitor your battery-powered radio or television for emergency information.
- Be careful when entering any structure that has been damaged.
- Wear sturdy shoes or boots, long sleeves and gloves when handling or walking on or near debris.INSPECTING THE DAMAGE
- After a tornado, be aware of possible structural, electrical or gas-leak hazards in your home. Contact your local city or county building inspectors for information on structural safety codes and standards. They may also offer suggestions on finding a qualified contractor to do work for you.
