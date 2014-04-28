Comcast works to improve facilities for Comcast Cares Day

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
More than 250 local Comcast employees and their families, friends and community partners have worked to “make change happen” through volunteering to improve facilities at the Orange Grove Center and The Boys and Girls Club of Chattanooga, as part of Comcast’s 13th Comcast Cares Day.
Comcast Cares Day takes place each April during National Volunteer Month and is Comcast and NBCUniversal’s signature day of service, as well as the nation’s largest single-day corporate volunteer effort. Comcast of Chattanooga employees donated 56 pints of blood to Blood Assurance and partnered with Orange Grove to clean and mulch the flower beds at the Fragrance Garden, paint benches and the bridge, work on the playground and repair the wheelchair accessible vegetable garden, in addition to constructing an outdoor classroom and raised bed vegetable garden at the Boys and Girls Club.
This year, the company expects more than 80,000 Comcast and NBCUniversal volunteers to participate in over 700 projects across the country and around the globe, as well as 250 local projects in Chattanooga. To date, more than half a million volunteers have contributed over 3 million volunteer hours since Comcast Cares Day started in 2001.
“We’re proud to partner with Orange Grove, the Boys and Girls Club and Blood Assurance to improve our community during our 13th Comcast Cares Day,” added Russell Byrd, Senior Director of Government & Public Affairs. “The hard work of the 250 volunteers who have donated their time to help make such a big difference in the lives of others is inspiring and I am thankful to all of our participants who have helped make Comcast Cares a success.”
The Comcast Foundation will also provide grants to local community partner organizations across the country on behalf of everyone who volunteered on Comcast Cares Day. The grants will help Comcast’s community partners continue their mission of serving the community throughout the year. To date, the Comcast Foundation has awarded more than $14 million in grants to partner organizations, to match the efforts of volunteers on Comcast Cares Day.
Comcast has been committed to serving local communities since our founding more than 50 years ago. For more information on Comcast’s volunteer and community investment initiatives click here
.