Paula Deen to cook for fans live on 20-show tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Approaching a year since the Food Network pulled the plug on her TV show, Paula Deen plans to hit the road this summer to cook live for fans.

Paula Deen Ventures announced Monday the celebrity cook is booking 20 shows across the U.S. starting in June. It says the 90-minute "Paula Deen Live!" shows will feature a mix of cooking demonstrations, games for audience members and personal stories.

Deen is working on a comeback after her admission last year to having used racial slurs in the past.

Only five cities have been announced so far, including in her home base of Savannah plus Atlanta, Nashville, Tenn., and San Antonio, Texas. The tour kicks off June 21 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., where Deen has a new restaurant in the works.

