KCSO fires deputy over alleged choking photos - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

KCSO fires deputy over alleged choking photos

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOX COUNTY, TN (Knox News) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has fired a deputy who was photographed allegedly choking a University of Tennessee student in Fort Sanders on Saturday night.

A copy of a termination notice on KCSO’s website said Frank Phillips, 47, has been found “unsuitable for continued employment with the Sheriff’s Office.”

“After an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards, I believe excessive force was used in this incident,” Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones said in a statement. “Therefore, Officer Phillips’ employment with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is terminated immediately. The investigation will now be turned over to the Knox County Attorney General’s Office to determine any further action.”

Phillips has been with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office since 1992. He had previously been a sergeant but was a deputy at the time of the incident.

Read more from our partners at Knox News.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.