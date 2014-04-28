Gang member arrested for shooting girlfriend in face Posted: Monday, April 28, 2014 10:26 AM EDT Updated: Monday, April 28, 2014 10:44 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

A 22-year-old gang member faces two counts of attempted first degree murder after shooting his girlfriend in the face while she was two months pregnant with his child.



Adarius Dewayne Garth was arrested Sunday on a warrant relating to a March 17 shooting and remains at the Hamilton County Jail on a $460,000 bond. He faces other charges stemming from the same incident including two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful carrying or possessing of a weapon, court records show.



Two small children were inside the residence at 3704 West Ave. when the shooting took place.



A witness told police they watched as Garth pointed the gun at the woman’s right cheek and pulled the trigger. Smoke was coming from the barrel after the shot was fired. Other witnesses did not come forward because they feared for their lives, according to the police report.



He “threatened everyone present during the shooting that he would kill them if they spoke about what happened.”



Garth’s girlfriend was afraid to return to her home and feared retaliation.



Garth has a prior record including a 2009 conviction for aggravated burglary. He also has prior arrests for drug related and weapons charges.



Garth is scheduled to appear before Hamilton County Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck May 5

