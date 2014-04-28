UPDATE (with video): Staying safe during a tornado

"If people learn nothing else, it's taking a few minutes of your time now will ensure that you and your family stay safe," said Greg Waite of the American Red Cross. "Hopefully we walk through all this and it's just an exercise, but we saw what happened in Arkansas and Oklahoma yesterday. We know it's possible. We know we're in that moderate-slight risk."

Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about tornado watches and warnings.

NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about tornado watches and warnings. Having a secondary "rabbit ear" antenna system for your TV in the event cable or satellite signal goes down.



Know your community's warning system. Communities have different ways of warning residents about tornados, with many having sirens intended for outdoor warning purposes.

Pick a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado. This should be a basement , storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.

Practice periodic tornado drills so that everyone knows what to do if a tornado is approaching.

Consider having your safe room reinforced. Plans for reinforcing an interior room to provide better protection can be found on the FEMA web site .

Prepare for high winds by removing diseased and damaged limbs from trees.

Move or secure lawn furniture, trash cans , hanging plants or anything else that can be picked up by the wind and become a projectile.



Dark, often greenish clouds – a phenomenon caused by hail

Wall cloud – an isolated lowering of the base of a thunderstorm

Cloud of debris

Large hail

Funnel cloud – a visible rotating extension of the cloud base

Roaring noise





