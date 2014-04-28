Prison Escapee Captured, Naked

The search is over for a prison escapee with ties to North Texas.Kendrick Rishard Davis, 34, escaped from the Kyle Correctional Center just after 2 p.m. Saturday. He was captured sometime around 8 p.m.KXAN-TV reports officers dragged Davis out of a wooded area several hundred yards from the correctional facility. He was naked except for the white socks he was still wearing.Officers saw Davis jumped a fence but could not catch him. At the time authorities said he was wearing boxer briefs and only one shoe.The Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter searched for him by air, while a tracking dog was used on the ground, according to Jerry Hendrix with the City of Kyle.Davis was convicted in 1996 of two counts of aggravated robbery in Dallas County. He was sentenced to 25 years.The privately-run minimum security facility is located between Austin and San Marcos.