TN on pace to meet 90 percent graduation rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new report shows Tennessee is on pace to meet a goal of a 90 percent high school graduation rate by the Class of 2020.

The report released Monday by the education advocacy group America's Promise Alliance shows the state increased its graduation rate 17 percentage points from 2003 to 2010, and has continued to make progress with a graduation rate of 87 percent in 2012.

American's Promise set the 90 percent goal for the nation in 2010.

The report also highlights Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam's free tuition plan at two-year colleges, saying other states should note Tennessee's efforts to increase access to college- and career programs and consider similar legislation.

Under Haslam's plan that passed during the recent legislative session, any high school graduate will be able to attend a two-year college free of tuition.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.