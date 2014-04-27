Davenport and Coffman Win Big in TVBC Tournament on Chickamauga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Davenport and Coffman Win Big in TVBC Tournament on Chickamauga

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held their mid season two-day tournament of their 2013-2014 season this weekend on Chickamauga Lake out of Holly Circle Park in Soddy Daisy.

The team of Gary Davenport and Harold Coffman Jr walked away with first place prize and $625. The pair weighed in a two-day total 40.01 pounds to take the win thanks in part to a giant second day stringer of fish weighing 30.22 pounds. They also received the $100 bonus for being the highest finishing Tow Boat U.S. member of the event.

The duo also won big fish of the tournament and $210 with a giant largemouth bass weighing 9.45 pounds

Taking second place and $313 was the team of Brad Harmon and John Biffle with a two-day total of 33.24 pounds.

Finishing in third and taking home $156 was the team of Rick Camp and Anthony Blevins with a total weight of 23.17 pounds.

The next regular season tournament will be held on Nickajack at Sullivans boat ramp on May 17th 2014.

Full results:
1st: Harold Coffman Jr / Gary Davenport - 9.79 lbs + 30.22 lbs = 40.01 lbs ($625.00)
Highest finishing Tow Boat Us member - $100.00
2nd: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 10.17 lbs + 23.07 lbs = 33.24 lbs ($313.00)
3rd: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 13.92 lbs + 9.25 lbs = 23.17 lbs ($156.00)
4th: Steve Rogers / Bob Anthony - 16.57 lbs + 5.31 lbs = 21.88 lbs ($80.00)
5th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 5.67 lbs + 16.05 lbs = 21.72 lbs
6th: Craig Pletcher / Eddie Wallace - 4.65 lbs + 14.71 lbs = 19.36 lbs
7th: Paul Johnson / Robert McDougal - 12.60 lbs + 6.46 lbs = 19.06 lbs
8th: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 7.33 lbs + 10.23 lbs = 17.56 lbs
9th: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - 9.70 lbs + 5.28 lbs = 14.98 lbs
10th: Mark Riggs / Rob Moore - 9.42 lbs + 2.81 lbs = 12.23 lbs
11th: Ed Knight / Mike Gnaster - 5.33 lbs + 6.04 lbs = 11.37 lbs
12th: Mark Smith / Jeff Bradford - 9.96 lbs + DNW = 9.96 lbs
13th: Wes Jones / Joel Wood - DNW + 9.63 lbs = 9.63 lbs
14th: Chris Talley / Derek Blevins - 9.24 lbs + DNW = 9.24 lbs
15th: Kevin Stone / David Brockman - DNW + 8.85 lbs = 8.85 lbs
-----: Jeff Todd / Jacob Todd - DNW + DNW
-----: Doug Mims / Justice Wade - DNW + DNW
-----: Tyler Thornbury / Tim Thornbury - DNW + DNW
-----: David Baskette / Scott White - DNW + DNW
-----: Chris Asher / Kirk Grammer - DNW + DNW

For more info visit www.tvbass.com

