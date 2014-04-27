Ringgold businesses doing well three years after tornado - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ringgold businesses doing well three years after tornado

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -
Local businesses in Ringgold Georgia are doing well along Highway 151.  

They have come a long way since the deadly EF-4 tornado left a path of destruction behind April 27, 2011. The Waffle House was one of many that were destroyed when several storms ripped buildings to pieces.

"It looked like a war zone. I mean, I got a sick feeling in my stomach that you just can't explain," says Waffle House Cook, Doodle. "It totally devastated our area. Nobody was prepared or thought it would happen. It caught us all off guard."

Parts of the restaurant sign was later found miles away after the structure was knocked down and left in shambles.

"Most of our customers got out before it happened," says Doodle.

More than two dozen tornadoes touched down, killing hundreds in six states. In our area more than 60 died and hundreds were injured.

Doodle says  the town and all of the businesses that were impacted bounced back and the best part - according to the hometown cook - all of his customers and employees made it through the storms unharmed.

"I was concerned for my employees that were here that day. We we lucky no one got hurt”  
