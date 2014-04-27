Ringgold businesses doing well three years after tornado

Parts of the restaurant sign

was

later found miles away after the structure was knocked down and left in shambles.



Doodle says the town and all of the businesses that were impacted bounced back and the best part - according to the hometown cook - all of his customers and employees made it through the storms unharmed.



"Most of our customers got out before it happened," says Doodle.More than two dozen tornadoes touched down, killing hundreds in six states. In our area more than 60 died and hundreds were injured.