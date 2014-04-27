Rongey Dominates Chattanooga Bass Yakkers Tournament on Chickama - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rongey Dominates Chattanooga Bass Yakkers Tournament on Chickamauga Lake

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Harrison, TN (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers held their fourth tournament of the season Saturday out of Bear Trace boat ramp on Chickamauga lake.

The weather was great for the twenty-three anglers that participated, but the fishing was not. Most anglers reported catching plenty of fish but the size just wasn't there for most. 

At the end of the day Justin Rongey took the win in the 23 boat field kayak bass tournament with a three-fish limit measuring 43.00 inches. For first place he received $230 and a Caney Fork Outdoors kayak trip presented by Cameron Gatlin from the Caney Fork Outdoors fishing team.

Finishing in second place was Cameron Gatlin with three fish measuring 30.75 inches. Cameron received $110 and a Fish Life prize pack for his second place finish.

Jerome O'Bryant won the Big Bass of the tournament award and the $110 prize with a largemouth bass measuring 20.25 inches.

In these kayak tournaments the winner is based on total length of a 3 bass limit, which are measured and photographed when caught, and then released.

The top 5 places are as follows:
1. Justin Rongey with 43.00 inches
2. Cameron Gatlin with 30.75 inches
3. Jerome O'Bryant with 20.25 inches
4. Scott Stone with 19.5 inches
5. Hunter Mercer with 16.5 inches

"Events like these would not be possible without our club's sponsors," C.B.Y. President Corey Stansifer  says, "I would like to thank Chad Hoover with Hook1, Darrell Klein and Caney Fork Outdoors, Rob Bartlett and Dixie Jig Works, Jimmy Densmore and Fish Life Brand, and Justin Smith with Voodoo Baits for their help and support."

If you think you might like to try some of this low cost, super fun bass angling contact Corey Stansifer at 423-385-5703 or at cstansif@gmail.com  or visit www.facebook.com/chattanoogabassyakkers for more info.

The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers next tournament will be on Chickamauga out of Chester Frost Park on May 17th  2014.

