Rongey Dominates Chattanooga Bass Yakkers Tournament on Chickamauga Lake

Harrison, TN (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers held their fourth tournament of the season Saturday out of Bear Trace boat ramp on Chickamauga lake.



The weather was great for the twenty-three anglers that participated, but the fishing was not. Most anglers reported catching plenty of fish but the size just wasn't there for most.



At the end of the day Justin Rongey

took the win in the 23 boat field kayak bass tournament with a three-fish limit measuring 43.00 inches. For first place he received

$230 and a Caney Fork Outdoors kayak trip presented by Cameron Gatlin from the Caney Fork Outdoors fishing team.





Finishing in second place was Cameron Gatlin with three fish measuring 30.75 inches. Cameron received

$110 and a Fish Life prize pack

for his second place finish.







Jerome O'Bryant

won the Big Bass of the tournament award and the $110 prize with a largemouth bass measuring 20.25 inches.



In these kayak tournaments the winner is based on total length of a 3 bass limit, which are measured and photographed when caught, and then released.



The top 5 places are as follows:

1. Justin Rongey with 43.00 inches

2. Cameron Gatlin with 30.75 inches

3.

Jerome O'Bryant