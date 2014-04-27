CPD investigate shooting on 4th Avenue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD investigate shooting on 4th Avenue

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon at 2600 4th Avenue. 

The victim 28-year-old Marice Manghanu arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right thigh.  

Investigators tell Channel 3 that Manghanu told police that he was walking in a parking lot when one of four black males opened fire, striking him in the thigh. 

Chattanooga Police have no further suspect information or leads at this time and ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333. 

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.