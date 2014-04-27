CPD investigate shooting on 4th Avenue Posted: Sunday, April 27, 2014 4:54 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, April 27, 2014 4:54 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon at 2600 4th Avenue.



The victim 28-year-old Marice Manghanu arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right thigh.



Investigators tell Channel 3 that Manghanu told police that he was walking in a parking lot when one of four black males opened fire, striking him in the thigh.



Chattanooga Police have no further suspect information or leads at this time and ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.



The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.



