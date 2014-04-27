Chattanooga Market brings big business for local farmers and entrepreneurs Posted: Sunday, April 27, 2014 3:33 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, April 27, 2014 3:33 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A day at the market means big business for Gib Jones, a farmer for Lee and Gordon Greens.



"It's a great source of income for our business, it's usually about half of our sales every year," said Jones.



He says they run out of produce every week within a few hours from all the sales.



"We have a lot of loyal customers that come here just for us," said Jones.



Steve Brehm says the great thing about buying local is not only supporting local farmers and entrepreneurs, but knowing the source of where it came from.



"The thing is you can actually talk to people about how they make it and what they're putting into their products and how they're growing the food that their eating. I think that's a great opportunity to not have to call a 1-800 number on the back of a box but actually converse and talk to the person themselves," said Brehm.



Brehm says the local foods are what bring in the large crowds of thousands and the big bucks with it, pouring right back into the local economy.



"Last year we topped $3 million in sales between all of our vendors, $1.5 million in produce alone," said Brehm.



Kris Spengler says he's been bringing his donut shop to the market for four years and has seen only positive results.



"It's a very good business, I'm actually a stay at home father, my wife is a school teacher and I do this every Sunday and it helps produce the money that we need," said Spengler.



They tell us at the market that many people use it as a business incubator to test out new products.



The market will be open every Sunday through November.

